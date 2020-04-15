Safe Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a market cap of $7.50 million and $75,517.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003964 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.