Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 6.1%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 229,018 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 512,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,976,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 283,569 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

