Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 61.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $36,616.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00028575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005835 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

