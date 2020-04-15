SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $417,581 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in SI-Bone by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 166,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,466. The company has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

