So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 5.2% Higher

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.39, 334,382 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 453,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. 86 Research raised So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. So-Young International had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 15.41%. So-Young International’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,037,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 3,401,863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 374,205 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

