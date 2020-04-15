Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

SPE stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

