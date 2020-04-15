Spendcoin (SPND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62,833.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $62,833.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.02764381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,605 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

