Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STXB. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

STXB traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 121,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 19.25%. Analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelda Luce Blair purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $100,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,279 shares of company stock valued at $486,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

