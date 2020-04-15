St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) Stock Price Down 100%

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ)’s share price dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 339,325 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 526,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$893,201.00 ($633,475.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

St George Mining Company Profile (ASX:SGQ)

St George Mining Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group element sulphides, as well as gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mt Alexander project that includes five granted exploration licenses located to the south-southwest of the Agnew-Wiluna Belt, Western Australia.

