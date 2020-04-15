StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00014077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.24 million and $124,195.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02763843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00227908 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,015,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,806 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.