Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, 8,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 168,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

SRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Storm Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

