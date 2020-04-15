SunTrust Banks Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $160.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,840,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

