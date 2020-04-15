Super Zero Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. During the last week, Super Zero has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004936 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00381569 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004390 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001640 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,453,548 coins and its circulating supply is 256,593,428 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

