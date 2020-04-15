SwftCoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.54 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $12.25 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.72 or 0.04365974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00067768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008751 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

