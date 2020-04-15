SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.47 and last traded at $47.05, 3,125,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,155,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

