Tanami Gold (ASX:TAM) Trading Down 100%

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) was down 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 262,243 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 228,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$59,459.00 ($42,169.50).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 414.31, a current ratio of 414.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Tanami Gold (ASX:TAM)

Tanami Gold NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold properties in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Groundrush/Central project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. Tanami Gold NL is based in Subiaco, Australia.

