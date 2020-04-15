Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 229 ($3.01), approximately 23,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 94,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.89).

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 million and a PE ratio of 26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.50.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

