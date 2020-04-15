Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) Shares Down 4.2%

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TMPS) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.23, 54,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 23,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMPS)

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support.

