Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.64. Textron posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after buying an additional 251,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,784,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,006,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,559 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

