Thar Token Reaches Market Cap of $15,048.22 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $15,048.22 and $1.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,037 tokens. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

