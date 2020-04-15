The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $22.81, approximately 2,094,347 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,896,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.