The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Trading 0.4% Higher

The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.46.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

