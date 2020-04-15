The Force Protocol (FOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $1.84 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005742 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000382 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.