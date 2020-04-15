Torm PLC Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -445.08. Torm has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter. Torm had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.69%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

