TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading 0.6% Higher

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 720.88 ($9.48) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.21), approximately 66,892 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 80,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 696 ($9.16).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 702.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 864.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $354.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

In other TR European Growth Trust news, insider Alexander Mettenheimer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 571 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,710 ($7,511.18).

About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

