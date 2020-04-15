TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Trading Down 10.7%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) was down 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), approximately 2,016 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

