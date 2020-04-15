United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07, 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDIRF. ValuEngine raised shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

