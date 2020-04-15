US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will post $335.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.00 million and the lowest is $333.31 million. US Concrete posted sales of $333.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USCR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,413.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and sold 750 shares worth $21,865. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in US Concrete by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 443,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

