VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Up 21.7%

Shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) shot up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $549.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. Research analysts expect that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

