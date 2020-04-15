Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Verasity has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $271,379.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000256 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00618905 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

