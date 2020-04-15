VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) Stock Price Up 14.1%

VerifyMe Inc (OTCMKTS:VRME)’s stock price was up 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 85,274 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 163,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

VerifyMe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed for gaming industry, as well as for anti-counterfeit protection of tags and labels in the apparel industry; and SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products.

