Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 444,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 560,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Vuzix in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 103.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 185.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

