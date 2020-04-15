Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Up 4.7%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04, 3,526,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,834,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 151.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 475,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

