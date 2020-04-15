Waves Community Token (WCT) One Day Volume Hits $33.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $632,236.37 and $33.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.02764381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

