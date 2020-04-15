WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $13.84 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One WazirX token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and $5.97 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.02764381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

