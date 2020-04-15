Webcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1,747.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $39,366.34 and $1,747.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.72 or 0.04365974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00067768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,653,049 coins. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.