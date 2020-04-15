Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.71 Million

Analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to report sales of $67.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.32 million and the lowest is $66.12 million. Wisdom Tree Investments posted sales of $65.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year sales of $247.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.88 million to $281.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.96 million, with estimates ranging from $235.68 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $5.50 to $3.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 177,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $759,754.71. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 23,529 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Insiders have bought 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 107,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

WETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 3,596,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.