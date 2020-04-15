Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

XIN opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $184.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

