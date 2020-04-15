Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.32). Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 1,947,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP David K. Lawrence bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,477,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

