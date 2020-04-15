Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $9.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.00. 1,107,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 59.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

