Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.13. 2,122,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

