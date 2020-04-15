Zacks: Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aviat Networks an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 12,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,378. The company has a market cap of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.