Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Paychex also posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

PAYX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

