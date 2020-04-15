Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

NYSE:WEC traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.33. 1,703,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

