Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.30 Target Price for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SHIP has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 40,305,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

