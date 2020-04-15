Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.50 Target Price for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 371,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $706.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

