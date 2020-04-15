Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.50 Target Price for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 371,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $706.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
