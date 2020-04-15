Zacks: DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Given $9.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on DRD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,906. The company has a market capitalization of $506.93 million, a PE ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.1684 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.50%.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

