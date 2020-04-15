Zacks: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $7.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 797,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

