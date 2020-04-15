Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Hold

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,519. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). Equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

