Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Sell

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 996,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,763. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

